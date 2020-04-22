Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Leslie Jay "Les" Riggs


1961 - 2020
Hartford City - Leslie "Les" Jay Riggs, 58, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020 in Blackford County from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Hartford City on September 6, 1961 to Lewis Richard Riggs and Wilma Merea (Slusher) Riggs. His parents preceded him in death.

Les graduated from Blackford High School in 1981. He enjoyed tractor pulls, horse pulls, dirt track racing, drag racing and hunting turkey.

He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Union Hall #103 out of Fort Wayne. He had earned the 25 year service award with the Operator's Union.

Les was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post #159.

He will be sadly missed his daughter, Emily Ann (husband, Zach) Stephens of Hartford City; granddaughter, Audramae Stephens; siblings, Ronald L. (wife, Beth) Riggs of Tennessee, Kim Riggs of Florida and Amy (Riggs) (husband, Randy) Rigby of Bluffton; 2 nephews and 1 niece.

He is also preceded in death by his sister, Lynn K. Hess.

For the safety of our community due to Covid-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Les will be cremated.

Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
