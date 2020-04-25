|
|
Lester Bailey
Eaton - Lester Bailey, age 61, Eaton, died Wednesday April 22, 2020 in Albany from natural causes. Born in Muncie on June 19, 1958, he worked as an auto body technician for most of his life. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching auto restoration shows on TV.
Survivors include his mother, Doris (Eppard) Bailey, Eaton; 3 daughters: Abby Bailey, Ridgeville, Amy Bailey, Winchester, and Harley Bailey, Georgia; 2 brothers: Jody Bailey (wife: Lisa), Eaton, and Glenn Bailey, Jr. (wife: Michelle), Albany; 4 sisters: Linda Royal, Eaton, Kathleen Pippin (husband: Rick), Eaton, Ann Collins (husband: Dave), Eaton, and Terri Ashcraft, Eaton; 3 step-children: Leah Brubaker, Muncie, Devon Anderson, Bluffton, and Dustin Slaven, Hartford City; several grandchildren, and friend: Carol Selvey, Albany.
He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn A. Bailey, Sr. who died in 2003, and a brother-in-law: Clyde Royal II.
There will be no public services; cremation was chosen.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020