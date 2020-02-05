|
|
Lester Gregory
Muncie - Lester Scott Gregory, 88, passed away on February 4, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born on July 4, 1931 in Monticello, Kentucky the son of, Fred and Ada (Ball) Gregory.
Mr. Gregory attended Monticello schools and later enlisted in the U.S. Army where he honorably served during the Korean War as a Corporal with the Heavy Mortar Co. 18th Infantry Regiment until his discharge in 1953. Lester married the love of his life Garnet V. (Lehman) Gregory on November 27, 1954 in Muncie and she preceded him in death in 2006. He worked for Chevrolet in Muncie later known as New Venture for 25 years having served as a setup machine operator retiring in 1988. Lester attended the Full Gospel Temple Church, was a member of the UAW Union Local #499 and the Avondale Sympathy Club. He enjoyed coon hunting and fishing.
He is survived by one son, Alvin A. Gregory (Kayla), Selma; two brothers, Carl Gregory (Belinda "Joy") , Muncie and Paul Gregory , Muncie; two grandchildren, Joshua Scott Gregory (Kellie), Indianapolis and Shannon Leann Goodwin (Justin), Bluffton; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife of 52 years, Garnet, he is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Thelma Sears and one sister-in-law, Glenna Gregory.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020, 1:00 P.M. the Full Gospel Temple with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the Delaware Co. Honor Guard. Private family burial will be held at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie on Monday February 10, 2020.
Friends may call at the Full Gospel Temple located at 212 W. 7th St., Muncie, IN 47302, on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 1100 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to at 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020