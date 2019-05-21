Services
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
209 S. Spring St.,
Hartford City, IN
Hartford City - Leta Alice Morris, 85, passed away early Sunday morning, May 19, 2019 at Westminster Village North, Indianapolis.

A native and life resident of Blackford County, she was born May 29, 1933, one of three children to Luther and Mary Rose (Cain) Willmann and graduated from Hartford City High School in 1951.

Leta Alice retired as Chief Probation Officer, after several years, from the Blackford Circuit and County Courts.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Altar Rosary Society of the church, the American Legion Auxiliary and was a former member of the Business and Professional Women.

She is survived by one son, Lane A. Morris (Angeline) of Greenwood, IN; two daughters, Linette (Chris) Schaden of Naples, FL and Laurie (Tom) Long of Rochester, IN; former son-in-law, Steve Rogers (Janet Conner); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, her husband, F.B. "Don" Morris, preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2009; her son, Lindsey Morris on Sept. 20, 2007, her daughter, Lisa Rogers, Sept. of 2012, as well as two brothers, Lawrence Willmann and Leland "Head" Willmann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City, with Father David J. Newton as celebrant. Burial follows at Hartford City Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22nd, at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City and from 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church.

Visit www.watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019
