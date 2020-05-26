|
|
LeVara Eunice Clifton
Portland - LeVara Eunice Clifton, 83, of Portland, IN, passed away Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020 peacefully at Persimmon Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Portland, IN. LeVara was born in Redkey, IN on February 6, 1937, a daughter to the late Elsie I. (Marquell) and Wilbur B. Sodders. She was a member of Banner Christian Assembly of God in Portland, IN. LeVara co-founded and was manager of Portana Travel, Inc. in Portland for 23 years when she retired. Prior to this, she had worked for Citizens Travel, Citizen's Bank, Sheller-Globe, Sears, and Haynes Milling Co. LeVara was a 1955 graduate of Redkey High School and the loving wife of Richard L. Clifton for 58 years having been married on July 29, 1955. She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Shreeve, Amelita Hime (husband Darus), and a son, Richard L. "Rick" Clifton II, (wife Kimberly) all of Portland, IN, thirteen (13) Grandchildren, twenty three (23) great-grandchildren and three (3) great-great-grandchildren. LeVara is also survived by two sisters, Karol McClellan (husband Dave), Wilburta Shannon (husband Mike), two sister-in-laws, Cheryl Sodders and Judy Sodders. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. "Dick" Clifton, 2 brothers, Neil Sodders and Karl Sodders, and one great grandson Jonathan Leon Stout. Friends are invited to call Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel, Redkey, IN. A private family funeral service will be following visitation with Pastor Dave McClellan officiating. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Redkey. The family has requested memorials be given to The Indiana Cuddle Cot Campaign (PO Box 2293 Richmond, IN, 47375). Please be assured that for your health & safety all CDC, Government and Local Health Department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, social distancing is clearly marked, hand washing stations and sanitizers available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020