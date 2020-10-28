1/1
Levi Douglas Delieu
Levi Douglas Delieu

Levi Delieu was born in Corvallis, Oregon on October 23rd, 1981 and passed away October 26th, 2020 in Gaston. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Geneva. Levi is survived by his wife, Melissa; his father Jim Delieu, his children, Marybeth (Hartford City) and Owen Swift; his sisters, Abby (Hartford City) and Genni (Mississippi); his Godchildren, Josephene, Collin Jr., Makenzie, Sophia, Lyam; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; his in-laws, Nancy Martin (Muncie), Eric (Adina) Avon, Jason (Jess) Chicago and Brandon (Muncie). Levi adored his wife Melissa; he sent her messages of love throughout each day. His love for God and passion for life was evident to those who knew him. Levi was a reliable friend and a good man. His generosity, dependability, compassion, inner-strength, and ever-present smile was unmatched. Levi was the kindest, most gentle soul anyone could wish to have. His light shines bright on earth and now in Heaven. He is loved by so many. Fly high, friend. A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 North 5th, Middletown, IN at 7:00 PM. Online guestbook is available at ballardandsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
Rest in peace my friend
Ben
Friend
