Lew Thomas "Tommy" Ball, Jr.
Lew Thomas "Tommy" Ball, Jr., 51, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:59 a.m. at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Tommy was born in Hartford City on April 1, 1969 to Lew Thomas "Tom" Ball, Sr. and Rita Joice (Sargent) Ball. His parents preceded him in death.
He attended schools in Hartford City, Upland and Marion. He graduated from Marin High School in 1990. He was a Cub Scout as a child and attended Special Olympics
and the Isongel Center Summer Camp in Muncie, IN.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He had formerly worked at Hardee's in Hartford City and for the past 17 years worked at Cracker Barrel in Gas City.
He had a magnetic spirit, it did not matter whether you knew him as Lew, Tom or Tommy, you could never forget that you met him and he never forgot you. He loved to laugh and joke and he only picked on the people he liked. Tommy was kind, warm hearted, generous and nice person. He was so proud of himself for graduating from High School and for his work at Hardee's and Cracker Barrel. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, going to car shows and mowing. He loved to eat.
He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Elizabeth Lucille "Libby" (husband, Dave B.) Tyra of Hartford City and Cindy E. Ball-Southwick of Hartford City; nieces, Amber N. Southwick and Grace M. Tyra; special nieces, Rachelle L. Weaver and Nicole E. (husband, Kyle A.) Duke; 3 step0nieces.
He is also preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucille (Jenkins) Sargent-Blair.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Curt Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Montpelier. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorial may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348 or Carey Services, 2724 South Carey, Marion, IN
Due to Covid-19 we want to make families and visitors our utmost priority. We ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility. We ask that you practice social distancing and we have hand sanitizer available. Mask are required at the funeral home. We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences.