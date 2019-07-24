|
Lila Louise Baker, 89, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Saturday, July 20th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Lila was born in Cammack, IN, on April 28, 1930 a daughter of the late Helen (Curtis) and Ernest Nauman. She was a 1948 graduate of Harrison Township School and among other things, worked as a bank teller at Merchants National Bank and retired from Ludwig's Grocery where she worked in the office handling payroll and bookkeeping. Lila was the widow of first husband Walter L. Reed who she married in 1948, and second husband Norman C. Baker who she married on May 29, 1971 spending 45 wonderful years together. Lila was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Dunkirk, IN, and more recently attended Sugar Grove United Methodist Church in Redkey, IN. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, camping, fishing, black powder shooting, watching the Hallmark Channel and the Indiana Pacers, listening to Gospel and Big Band music, trips to the mountains out west and Friendship Indiana, her many 4 legged friends over the years especially Apple and Roxy, and spending time with family. She is survived by her daughter Mary Ann (Reed) Remington, sister Mary (Nauman) Mader, granddaughter Jo Ann (Remington) Russel (husband Wes Jr.), two great grandsons Dalton Weismiller, Dillon Russel, a sister-in-law Cathy (McCreery) Nauman and several nieces and nephews. Lila was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, brother Charles Nauman, grandson Bobby Remington,son-in-law Bob Remington, brother-in-law Wayne Mader. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4-8 PM and one hour prior to the funeral Thursday, July 25, 2019 at MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel with Pastor Scott McClain officiating. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery Yorktown, IN. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sugar Grove united Methodist Church in Redkey, IN. Special thanks to Southern Hospice Nurse Patty for her excellent care & compassion. Thank you to Albany Health Care for the compassion & kind words during Lila's stay. Arrangements entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on July 24, 2019