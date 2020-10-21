Lillian G. V. (Ms. Glennie) Glenn



Lillian G. V. (Ms. Glennie) Glenn 90 transitioned on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She had been hospitalized for several weeks. She is survived by her only child, Laurie A. (Crumes) Harris and her two Grandsons, Zhylon A. Harris and Zavier N. Willis. She will be sorely missed by all those that loved her.



Services are Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, with calling at 11am. Service at 12 noon. Services entrusted by Gholar & Gholar.









