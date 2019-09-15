Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
1934 - 2019
Lillian Lorell Mitchell Obituary
Lillian Lorell Mitchell

Muncie - Lillian Lorell Mitchell, 85, passed away Friday morning, September 13, 2019, at the Lynd Place.

She was born Sunday, July 1, 1934, in Silver Point, Tennessee, the daughter of Marvin and Mary Myrtis (Lefever) Whitefield. Lillian lived at the Lynd House for several years and had many special friends there. She was a homemaker most of her life. Lillian and her husband spent several winters in Florida and they enjoyed traveling together. She loved to cook and work in her garden.

Survivors include her sisters, Rheba Montgomery and Mardelle (husband, Phil) St. John; step daughter, Cindy (husband, Mike) Dudley; a very special friend, Carol Dobbs; a good friend from the Lynd Place, Linda; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and her loving little companion, "Princess".

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Mary Myrtis Whitefield; husband, Hubert "Mitch" Mitchell, who passed away Friday, August 1, 2008; son, Jessie Melton; step-son, Kerry Mitchell; brother, Billy Joe Whitefield; sister, Alta M. Tull; brother-in-law, Rodger Montgomery.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences to the family may be directed to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 15, 2019
