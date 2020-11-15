1/1
Lillian Pullins
Lillian Pullins

Muncie - Lillian Sue Pullins, 72, Muncie, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 9, 1948 in Pointer, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Gertrude and Robert Cooper Sr. She attended Pulaski County Schools in Kentucky and later spent her time as a homemaker and caregiver.

Survivors include her daughter, Delena Briggs, (husband-William); granddaughter, Tabatha Prater; sister, Sylvia Crisp; two brothers, Carl Cooper and Robert Cooper Jr.; five great-grandkids, Amber Burke, Sebastian Clement, Angelina Prater, Anthony Prater, Brooklyn Shook; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Pullins; one brother and four sisters.

Graveside services will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with Rev. William Briggs officiating.

Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
