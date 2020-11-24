Linda Ann Dunaway
Linda Ann Dunaway, 71, passed away on Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 19, 1949 in Muncie, the daughter of Earl and Jayne A. (White) Jett and graduated from Muncie Central High School. On July 4, 1993 in Muncie, she married Robert S. Dunaway.
Surviving are her husband of 27 years, Robert S. Dunaway of Muncie; one son, Matthew Jeff Hall (wife, Lisa) of California; two grandchildren, Michael Hall of California and Jacob Hall of Connecticut; three step-children, Ed Dunaway of South Carolina, Ray Dunaway of California and William Dunaway of Illinois; and one step-grandchild, Jacob Dunaway.
There will be no services and cremation will take place.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.