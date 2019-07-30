Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Anne Gibson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Anne Gibson Obituary
Linda Anne Gibson

Muncie - Linda Anne Gibson, 78, passed away Friday, July 26th 2019.

She was born February 2, 1941 in Muncie, Indiana to Connavia (Bud) and Mildred Gibson. She attended Yorktown schools. She worked at Retz sporting goods and Pizza King.

Linda is survived by 3 sons; Shane (Candace) Gibson, Greg (Linda) Gibson and Jon (Rudy) Gibson; one brother, Michael (Sandy) Gibson; 4 grandchildren, Ashlee (Mike) Barba, Trey (Emily) Scott, Kyle Gibson and Tyler Gibson and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judy Kemper and Karen Gibson; a brother, Pat McGaughlin; and a nephew, Jeff Swearingen.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to of Indiana 911 East 86th street #100 Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now