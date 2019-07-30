|
|
Linda Anne Gibson
Muncie - Linda Anne Gibson, 78, passed away Friday, July 26th 2019.
She was born February 2, 1941 in Muncie, Indiana to Connavia (Bud) and Mildred Gibson. She attended Yorktown schools. She worked at Retz sporting goods and Pizza King.
Linda is survived by 3 sons; Shane (Candace) Gibson, Greg (Linda) Gibson and Jon (Rudy) Gibson; one brother, Michael (Sandy) Gibson; 4 grandchildren, Ashlee (Mike) Barba, Trey (Emily) Scott, Kyle Gibson and Tyler Gibson and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judy Kemper and Karen Gibson; a brother, Pat McGaughlin; and a nephew, Jeff Swearingen.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to of Indiana 911 East 86th street #100 Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in The Star Press on July 30, 2019