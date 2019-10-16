Services
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN
Linda Diane MacLean Obituary
Linda Diane MacLean

Muncie - Linda Diane MacLean, age 72, of Muncie passed away in her home Monday, September 30th, 2019. She was born April 10th, 1947 and was the daughter of Charles E. and Lois Jean (Bothast) Wright.

She was a nurse aid at several area nursing homes and also in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She loved spending time with family and friends, spending time on the computer and facebooking. She was an avid Nascar fan who especially enjoyed "Jeff Gordan."

Linda is survived by 2 sisters, Debbie (husband, Michael) Hough of Roanoke, Indiana and Loretta Thompson of Muncie; her beloved dachshund dog, Jenny; several step-children; several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold MacLean.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m., until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
