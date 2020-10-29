1/1
Linda E. Beard
Linda E. Beard

Muncie - Linda E. Beard, 78, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020 at Golden Living Center.

She was born on June 12, 1942 in Muncie, the daughter of Harlon H. and Marjorie M. (Sams) Parris and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1960.

Linda worked as a Math and English tutor at Washington Carver Elementary School for 20 years. She was a former member of Shawnee Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years and the Eastern Star and had most recently been attending Glad Tidings Church.

She enjoyed listening to Christian Music and her police scanner.

Surviving are her daughter, Michelle Williams (husband, Richard) of Muncie; and three grandchildren, Jordan Williams, Keaton Williams and Trenton Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jack Beard.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Kyle Holt officiating. Cremation will take place following services.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Shawnee Heights Baptist Church, 1600 W. Fuson Road, Muncie, IN 47302 or to Glad Tidings, 3001 Burlington, Muncie, IN 47302.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
