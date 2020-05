Linda EdwardsSelma - Linda A. Sears- Edwards, 49, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on October 16, 1971 in Muncie the daughter of Janice (Maurer) Sears- Warren and Dwight Sears Sr,Linda graduated from Wapahani High School in 1990 and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant having worked for several health care centers throughout Delaware county. Most recently, she had been a parts inspector for Bruss Parts Manufacturing in Somerset, Kentucky. Ms. Edwards enjoyed painting, gardening, fast cars was a kind of shade tree mechanic. Mostly, Linda really enjoyed being a grandma and her little ones. It was said of her" she always kept a tidy house."She is survived by 2 daughters Samantha Jackson (Matthew), Albany and Tasha Mason (Dennis), Albany; 1 son, Seth Edwards, New Castle; 9 grandchildren, Emma, Bentley, Addilynn, Mark, Drake, Zaylea, Aubrianna, Serenity and Logan; her parents, Janice Warren, Selma and Dwight Sears, Sr. Somerset, Kentucky; several brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her step father, Johnny Warren; maternal grandparents, James (Jim) and Donna Maurer; her aunt Judy Maurer; a cousin Bobby Gann.Private family funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary with cremation to follow.Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com