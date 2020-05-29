Linda Edwards
Selma - Linda A. Sears- Edwards, 49, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on October 16, 1971 in Muncie the daughter of Janice (Maurer) Sears- Warren and Dwight Sears Sr,
Linda graduated from Wapahani High School in 1990 and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant having worked for several health care centers throughout Delaware county. Most recently, she had been a parts inspector for Bruss Parts Manufacturing in Somerset, Kentucky. Ms. Edwards enjoyed painting, gardening, fast cars was a kind of shade tree mechanic. Mostly, Linda really enjoyed being a grandma and her little ones. It was said of her" she always kept a tidy house."
She is survived by 2 daughters Samantha Jackson (Matthew), Albany and Tasha Mason (Dennis), Albany; 1 son, Seth Edwards, New Castle; 9 grandchildren, Emma, Bentley, Addilynn, Mark, Drake, Zaylea, Aubrianna, Serenity and Logan; her parents, Janice Warren, Selma and Dwight Sears, Sr. Somerset, Kentucky; several brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her step father, Johnny Warren; maternal grandparents, James (Jim) and Donna Maurer; her aunt Judy Maurer; a cousin Bobby Gann.
Private family funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary with cremation to follow.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Selma - Linda A. Sears- Edwards, 49, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on October 16, 1971 in Muncie the daughter of Janice (Maurer) Sears- Warren and Dwight Sears Sr,
Linda graduated from Wapahani High School in 1990 and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant having worked for several health care centers throughout Delaware county. Most recently, she had been a parts inspector for Bruss Parts Manufacturing in Somerset, Kentucky. Ms. Edwards enjoyed painting, gardening, fast cars was a kind of shade tree mechanic. Mostly, Linda really enjoyed being a grandma and her little ones. It was said of her" she always kept a tidy house."
She is survived by 2 daughters Samantha Jackson (Matthew), Albany and Tasha Mason (Dennis), Albany; 1 son, Seth Edwards, New Castle; 9 grandchildren, Emma, Bentley, Addilynn, Mark, Drake, Zaylea, Aubrianna, Serenity and Logan; her parents, Janice Warren, Selma and Dwight Sears, Sr. Somerset, Kentucky; several brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her step father, Johnny Warren; maternal grandparents, James (Jim) and Donna Maurer; her aunt Judy Maurer; a cousin Bobby Gann.
Private family funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary with cremation to follow.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.