Linda Edwards
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Edwards

Selma - Linda A. Sears- Edwards, 49, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on October 16, 1971 in Muncie the daughter of Janice (Maurer) Sears- Warren and Dwight Sears Sr,

Linda graduated from Wapahani High School in 1990 and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant having worked for several health care centers throughout Delaware county. Most recently, she had been a parts inspector for Bruss Parts Manufacturing in Somerset, Kentucky. Ms. Edwards enjoyed painting, gardening, fast cars was a kind of shade tree mechanic. Mostly, Linda really enjoyed being a grandma and her little ones. It was said of her" she always kept a tidy house."

She is survived by 2 daughters Samantha Jackson (Matthew), Albany and Tasha Mason (Dennis), Albany; 1 son, Seth Edwards, New Castle; 9 grandchildren, Emma, Bentley, Addilynn, Mark, Drake, Zaylea, Aubrianna, Serenity and Logan; her parents, Janice Warren, Selma and Dwight Sears, Sr. Somerset, Kentucky; several brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her step father, Johnny Warren; maternal grandparents, James (Jim) and Donna Maurer; her aunt Judy Maurer; a cousin Bobby Gann.

Private family funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary with cremation to follow.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved