Linda Goodman
Hartford City - Linda Goodman went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, October 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on November 6, in Sparkman, Arkansas, the daughter of Hoarce D. and Dessie L. (Townley) Hirst and graduated from Muncie Central High School. On June 1, 1956 in Muncie, she married Amos E. Goodman.
Along with her husband Amos, Linda co-owned and operated Goodman Wire and Metal Products for 40 years. She was a member of American Business Women's Association Silhouette Chapter in Muncie since 1983. Linda was a member of Hoosier Heartland Area Council of America, where she has served as Chapter President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Delegate, Woman of the Year, and served as Queen of Hoosier Heartland. She also was a Certified Beauty Consultant and Cosmetics Color Analyst with Beauty Control Cosmetics.
Mrs. Goodman was a member of Moose Lodge #33, Eagles Lodge #231, and worked with Girl Scouts and other community projects.
Linda enjoyed traveling, bowling, reading, and music, especially Elvis.
Surviving are three daughters, Cathy Kurtz (husband, Jeff) of Gaston, Sheryl Mong of Yorktown and Teresa Murray of Florida; seven grandchildren, Ronnie Sneed, Jr (Kelly Hansen), Malinda Haney (Steven Hargis), Mike Mong (Kelli), Amber Little (Donnie), Nicole Jensen (Cory), Brandy Johnson (Todd) and Brandan Smith (Candice); twelve great-grandchildren; Brittany Roe, Hannah Sneed, Hailey Sneed, Hayden Sneed, Clayton Mong, Faith Little, Dakota Little, Sydney Johnson, Blake Smith, Kylie Smith, Kamden Smith and Parker Johnson; one great-great granddaughter, Diana Sneed; four siblings, Bonnie Roberts, Debbie Howard, Mike Hirst and Chuck Hirst and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Amos E. "Famous Amos" Goodman on July 1, 2015; and four siblings, Margaret Heatherly, Carolyn Anderson, Richard Hirst and Bobby Hirst.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Ben Lang officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
