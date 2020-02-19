|
Linda Jane (Bradley) Eckford
Linda Jane (Bradley) Eckford passed away peacefully February 17, 2020 at her home with her loved ones by her side after fighting a long hard courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 9, 1949 to the late James P Bradley and Jeanette L Roberson. Linda was married to the late Henry E. Eckford for 42 years. She was born in Muncie where she grew up and attended Muncie Community Schools. She was a very loving, caring and strong woman, wife and mother. She loved being a mother and grandmother and spent a great deal of time with her grandchildren. She loved having a good time with her family and friends. Linda was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jackson. Linda is survived by her mother, her children, grandchildren, great children, siblings and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Linda Jane will be held Sunday February 23, 2020 at 2 pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services 900 E Kirby Ave Muncie Indiana 47302.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020