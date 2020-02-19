Services
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Linda Jane (Bradley) Eckford


1949 - 2020
Linda Jane (Bradley) Eckford Obituary
Linda Jane (Bradley) Eckford

Linda Jane (Bradley) Eckford passed away peacefully February 17, 2020 at her home with her loved ones by her side after fighting a long hard courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 9, 1949 to the late James P Bradley and Jeanette L Roberson. Linda was married to the late Henry E. Eckford for 42 years. She was born in Muncie where she grew up and attended Muncie Community Schools. She was a very loving, caring and strong woman, wife and mother. She loved being a mother and grandmother and spent a great deal of time with her grandchildren. She loved having a good time with her family and friends. Linda was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jackson. Linda is survived by her mother, her children, grandchildren, great children, siblings and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Linda Jane will be held Sunday February 23, 2020 at 2 pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services 900 E Kirby Ave Muncie Indiana 47302.

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
