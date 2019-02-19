|
Linda Joan Smith
Anderson - Linda Joan Smith, 71, of Anderson, passed away on February 17, 2019 at Community Hospital Anderson. She was born on October 29, 1947 in Muncie, IN to Dale and Thresia Life.
She graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1965. She received an Associates Degree in computers from IVY Tech.
Linda worked for more than thirty years at Ball State University till she retired in 2012.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed attending when she was able.
Linda was married on April 26, 1970 to Ronald L. Smith. They enjoyed traveling, especially their trip to Alaska and spending summer time in Branson, MO, going boating and seeing the shows.
She is survived by her husband; Ronald, daughters; Sandra (Scott) Broderick of Crystal Lake, IL and Andrea (Graeme) Farr of Houston, TX, sisters; Christal (Kent) Dever of Decatur, AL, Sharon Carpenter of Toledo, OH, Jerry (Bill) Wools of Anderson, IN and Janet (Robert) Moorman of Anderson, IN, brothers; John Life of Richmond, IN and Mike (Marsha) Virgin of Eaton, IN.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Lottie Life.
Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Anderson, IN on Friday February 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm Daniel Stevens officiating, visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service.
Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie, IN. www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019