Linda Joyce McClure
Linda Joyce McClure

Muncie - Linda Joyce McClure, 66, Muncie, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born Saturday, January 23, 1954, in Evansville, the daughter of Burton and Sylvia (Garrison) LaRue. Linda dearly loved her family, especially spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was an active, longtime member and elder of the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Linda was very "crafty" and enjoyed knitting, painting, and collecting wooden stamps. Linda was an avid player of Hand and Foot, she enjoyed reading ghost stories and anything U.S. History, and watching movies and TV shows, especially her favorite, That Girl. And we must mention that her favorite sport was shopping, eating doughnuts, and drinking a diet coke. She was loved by all of her family and will be missed by everyone.

Survivors include her children, Ashley McClure, and Michael (wife, Amy) McClure; brothers, John (wife, Sharon) LaRue, and Alan (wife, Janet) LaRue; grandchildren, Emily McClure, and Meredith McClure; her special friend and caretaker, Sunshine Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burton and Sylvia LaRue; and her husband, George Michael McClure, who passed away in 2009.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Rev. Mona Dale officiating. Burial with graveside services will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, a mask is required at the funeral home. Please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
