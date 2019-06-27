|
Linda K. Welch
Ridgeville, IN - Linda K. Welch, 73, of Ridgeville, IN passed away early Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. She had gracefully fought the battle against the cruelty of dementia. She was born November 16, 1945 in Portland, IN the daughter of Darrel Omar and Wilma Jeanette (Cook) Lucas. She was a 1963 graduate of Redkey High School and received her Bachelor and Masters of Education with a Minor in Psychology from Ball State University.
Linda loved teaching middle school children and helping them to forge their own path of self-knowledge and future adult successes. She taught English and Literature for over 33 years, first at Wes-Del Schools and then for 26 years at Monroe Central Schools (1974-2000). She was a member of Parker United Methodist Church, Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, the Retired Teachers Association, and a past member of Xi Iota Xi Sorority. She volunteered her time at Farmland and Parker City libraries.
She was patient, generous, and deeply committed to her family. She enjoyed spending her leisure time researching genealogy, caring for her flower garden, doing arts & crafts and navigating for many cross-country RV trips with her husband.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 52 years, Reece; a son, Ryan Reece Welch of Angola, IN; a daughter, Renee Welch of Angola, IN; three grandchildren, Riley, Lucas and Evelyn Welch; and a sister, Brenda Cochran (husband, Ronnie) of Redkey, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A service to celebrate Linda's life will be 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. There will be private family graveside services. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Central Scholarship Fund c/o Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, 2048 N 1000 W, Parker City, IN 47368. At a later date, a special scholarship will be made in Linda's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from June 27 to June 28, 2019