Linda Kay Glass
Hartford City - Linda Kay Glass, 77, of Hartford City, IN, passed away Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 unexpectedly at her residence. Linda was born in Winchester, IN, on September 4, 1942 a daughter of the late Rhuey Isabel (Alexander) and Everett Charles Collins. She attended Redkey High School and was employed by Indiana Glass for 31 years as a sorter and packer until her retirement in 2006. Linda was the widow of Richard P. Glass who she happily married on February 4, 1977 and sadly lost on November 5, 2019. Linda was a member of Crown City Cruisers, Jay County Community Center Knitters, Local Union USW, and Tri State Engine Association. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, going to motorcycle races, car shows, camping, and working in the Little Red Barn at the Jay County Tractor and Engine Show. Linda is survived by a son Greggory Allen Glass, 3 daughters; Pat L. Garringer-Mangyik (husband Laszlo), Katrina Hedquist (husband Don), Donna Wilson, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, 1 brother; Basil Alexander, and 1 sister; Nancy Steinbecher. In order to protect family and friends during this difficult time, services will be private. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery, in Matthews, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020