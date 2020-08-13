Linda Kay Herniak
Eaton - Linda Kay Herniak, 70, Eaton, passed away Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born Thursday, January 26, 1950, in Muncie, the daughter of J.C. and Brenda (Drake) Johns. Linda was a "nature lover", she enjoyed the outdoors, feeding the deer, and especially loved her dogs. She liked her flowers and working in her garden. Linda was a "shopaholic", enjoyed shopping, and was an avid colts fan. She looked forward to each spring when she and her husband, Eddie would go to Cocoa Beach in Florida. Linda's family roots were in England and she always enjoyed her cup of hot tea. She drove a school bus for Delta Community Schools for over thirty years.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie Herniak; her mom, Brenda Johns; daughter, Julie (husband, David) Mead; sisters, Susie (husband, Alan) Goebel, and Chris Foster; brother, Michael Johns; a grandson, Brennan Mead; several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, J.C. Johns; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Johns; and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Foster.
Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, or one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be sent to A.R.F., (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
