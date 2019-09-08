|
|
Linda L. Brower
Dayton, OH - Linda L. Brower, age 78 of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Widow's Home of Dayton.
She was born July 8, 1941 in Munice, Indiana to the late Charles A. and Julia M. (Stephens) Vorhees. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Edward Brower Sr. ; a son, James E. Brower Jr. and a step-daughter, Judith Brower. Linda is survived by her children, Donna Cart, Steven (Maryann) Cart, William (Kalynn) Brower, Kenneth Brower; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Kathy Jobe, Mona Mehas, Susie (Donnie) Musick, Charlene (Jeff) Brannon and Christine (Zach) Fasbinder; numerous nieces and nephews as well as other exended family and many friends.
In her early years, Linda and her husband bar tended at the Fraternal Order of Eagle's in Dayton as the facilities first married couple in that position. The majority of her life was dedicated to caring for her family as military wife. She was also a member of Way of the Cross Church, Riverside with her entire family. She was a valuable volunteer for the Miami Valley Helping Hands for many years. Linda enjoyed crocheting, visits to Indiana, playing cards, cooking, sewing, horses, time with family and always had her doors open for others.
Family will host a memorial service 3:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Way of The Cross Church, 612 Beatrice Dr., Riverside, OH 45404. Dayton National Cemetery will serve as Linda's final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Way of the Cross - Food Pantry at the above address.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 8, 2019