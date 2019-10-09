Services
Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Linda Lareen (Critton, Powell) Wood


1948 - 2019
Linda Lareen (Critton, Powell) Wood Obituary
Linda Lareen (Critton, Powell) Wood

Redkey - Linda Lareen (Critton, Powell) Wood, 71, passed away Thursday morning, September 26, 2019, in Ocala, Florida, after a 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Muncie, Indiana, on April 8, 1948, and a graduate of Redkey High School in 1966, she was the only daughter of Robert J. and Roma Ni (Pursifull) Critton. She loved her family above all else and enjoyed sewing, photography, her pugs, and everything Elvis. Linda leaves behind her loving husband, Robert Wood, and son, ...Jimmy Powell (wife Rogelia), 7 grandchildren (Jessica, Veronica, Rebecca, Anthony, Esmeralda, Vanessa, Sarah), and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Roma Ni (Pursifull) Critton - Muncie, Indiana, four brothers, Kenn Critton (wife Jacqueline) - Madison, Alabama, Paul Critton (wife Debbie) - Muncie, Indiana, Rex Critton (wife Jennifer) - Tucson, Arizona, and Lester Critton (wife Kelly) - Amelia, Virginia, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt and uncle. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Critton, and previous husband, Jim Powell. Linda had a huge heart and open arms to anyone in need. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Burial and a graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Local Assistance from MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 9, 2019
