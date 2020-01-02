|
Linda Lee Harshman
Ridgeville, IN
- Linda Lee Harshman, 71, of Ridgeville, IN, passed away Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 peacefully at Reid Hospital, in Richmond, IN, following complications of COPD. Linda was born in Portland, IN, on February 23, 1948, a daughter of the late Dora Agnes (Bousman) and Leonard Elverson Harshman. She was a 1966 graduate of Ridgeville High School and attended Ridgeville United Methodist Church. Linda was formerly employed by Sheller Globe in Union City, Dunbar in Decatur, IN, Pennville Custom Cabinets in Portland, IN, and retired from FCC in 2012 after 14 years of service. She was a hard working woman who loved to help others. Linda enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her sister Mary Hoyt of Muncie, IN, her partner of 53 years Virginia Hiatt of Ridgeville, IN, the families of Richard and Helen Hiatt, as well as many Bousman Cousins. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty Jarrett, nephew Gary Howell, and brother-in-law Albert Hoyt. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 from 2-5 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Funeral services will be Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 10 AM at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel with Pastor Sylvia Stong officiating. Burial will follow in Lawndale Cemetery east of Ridgeville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in honor of Linda and her ever giving spirit.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020