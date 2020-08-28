Linda Lee Smock
Muncie - Linda Lee Smock, 81, of Muncie, passed away, Thursday afternoon August 27, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born September 23, 1938 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Carl Douglas & Dorothy V. (Scheapp-Moore) Baldwin.
Linda loved to play cards with her friends at the Lynd Place. She enjoyed going shopping and loved spending time with her family and friends. Linda loved her four-legged friends and enjoyed caring for them. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Winchester.
Linda is survived by her son Rick Hawley (Tracy) of Winchester, brothers Carl E. Baldwin of Duncanville, TX and John A. Baldwin of New Carlisle, OH; her sister Sally J. Foust of Naples, FL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Richard Smock.
Funeral Services for Linda will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 East Washington Street Chapel, Muncie, with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating . Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorial Contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund- A.R.F.,1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303, with envelopes provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com