Linda Lykins
Losantville - Linda Lykens, 67, of Losantville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at IU Methodist in Indianapolis. She was born November 1, 1951 in New Castle, Indiana, the daughter of the late George Albert and Margaret Elaine (Burch) Shirley.
She was a volunteer with the Blountsville Fire Department, Blountsville Ladies Auxiliary and loved assisting her husband with his Stoney Creek Trustee and fire chief duties. She was a 1970 graduate of Muncie Southside High School. Linda loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She worked for American Greeting Cards for several years and was a nine year employee of Draper Shade. She was a member of Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene. She loved Longaberger baskets, cocker spaniels and had the kindest of souls.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Mike Lykens; two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Lykens and Kevin (Andrea) Lykens; grandchildren, Kourtney (Zackery) Daniels, Kaleb Lykens, Olivia Lykens, Dylan Lykens and Dalton Lykens; great granddaughter, Adeline Daniels; brother, George Michael (Pam) Lykens of Shirley; mother-in-law, Josephine Gwynn; sister-in-law, Sheila Grismore and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lykens.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10450 S. County Rd. 544 E. Selma, Indiana 47383, with Pastor Jim Ballenger officiating. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Memorial contributions may be made to Blountsville Firefighters Food Bank or Blountville Fire Department. You may share condolences or memories of Linda at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 11, 2019