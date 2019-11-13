|
|
Linda M. Graham
Linda M. Graham, 69, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
She was born in Muncie, Indiana on Wednesday, August 2, 1950, the daughter of Robert H. Graham and Florence N. (Wilson) Graham. She married Patty Bradley on September 28, 2018, and she survives. Linda attended Muncie Central High School with the Class of 1968. She worked as a car hop at John's Awful-Awful Drive In while she was in high school, and then went on to work at Sheller Globe and RCA before moving to Toledo, Ohio in 1968.
Linda graduated from the University of Toledo. She then worked at Medusa Cement and St. Vincent Hospital. After becoming disabled, she moved back to Muncie in 1995. Linda enjoyed reading, watching TV and being with her family. Some of her favorite TV shows were game shows and televangelist ministries.
Survivors include her wife, Patty Bradley; one brother, Greg Graham (wife, Jan); one sister, Carol Gregory (husband, Wally); Nieces and nephews, Stephanie Gregory, April Graham, Josh Thompson, Melissa Raymond, Chrissy Clayman; four cousins, Shirley Garringer, Nancy Wilson, Donn Wilson, and Joann Hobbs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert and Florence Graham, and several fur babies.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home handled the cremation of Linda on October, 10, 2019. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Compass Church, 400 N, CR 600 East, Selma, IN 47383. ( Just off of St. Rd. 32 East ) with Pastor Mark Ellcessor officiating. This will be a time to remember how Linda touched our lives. The Compass Church will be providing lunch immediately after the celebration.
Memorial contributions can be made to ARF, 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019