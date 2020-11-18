1/1
Linda Nell Clark
Linda Nell Clark

Munice - Linda Nell Clark, 72, went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday morning, November 15, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial after a battle with COVID-19.

She was born on December 30, 1947 in Lake Providence, Louisiana, the daughter of David H. and Johnny (McManus) Walker. She graduated from Dry Prong High School in 1966 where she won the state contest for the Louisiana Home Ec Club. She received her Associate Degree from Alexandria Trade School. On April 5, 1969 in Dry Prong, Louisiana, she married Stephen B. Clark.

Linda worked in the Contracts & Grants Department at Ball State University for 10 years until her retirement in 2011. She was a member of Southside Church of the Nazarene.

She was a true Louisiana Belle and a great cook who loved to care for and feed large groups of her family and friends. Linda was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Stephen B. Clark of Muncie; one son, Derrick Clark of Muncie; one daughter, Lori Wood (husband, Brian) of Highlands Ranch, CO; two grandchildren, Luke and Liam Wood; one sister, Dorothy Forrester (husband, Steve) of Alexandria, LA; and one sister-in-law, Diane Kronz (husband, Myron) of Selma.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately and burial will take place in Tomlinson Cemetery. The public may view the service live at www.southsidenaz.org/stream at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Southside Church of the Nazarene, 3500 W. Fuson Road, Muncie, IN 47302 or to the Muncie Mission, P.O. Box 2349, Muncie, IN 47307-0349 or online at www.munciemission.org.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
