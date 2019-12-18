|
|
Linda Ponds
Winchester - Linda Ruth Ponds, 81 years old, born December 28, 1937 in Muncie Indiana. She resided in Florida and Minnesota as well.
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. - Matthew 11:28-30
December 8th, 2019, Linda ran into the arms of our beloved Savior as she drew her last breath here on earth. She was a resident of Pine Knoll.
First and foremost Linda was a mother. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was baptized Lutheran, a homemaker, loving wife, sister, daughter, granny and great grandma. She loved her family, and found joy in sewing, cooking, gardening and tending to her many flowers. She loved the sunshine, the ocean, all types of animals including birds and butterflies, music, and going fishing. She had a special way of making the best out of every situation. Linda had a gentle, kind, sweet and childlike spirit.
In keeping with her wishes, there was a private graveside service for family.
Those wishing to honor Linda's life may do so by attending her Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. on January 1st, 2020 at the Countryside Christian Church, 1212 E. 100 S., in Winchester, Indiana. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. that day.
She is survived by her children Christine "Chris" Smith(Jeff), Richard Jessup, Sharon Gantt, Nancy Geeting (Jerry), grandchildren Shaina Boone (Tim), Farrah Harvey (Nick), Logan Moore, Lorin Moore, Stephanie Geeting, great grandchildren Kaiya, Aleah &Sophia Boone, Jazlyn Harvey, former husband Robert K. Jessup, and sister Dinah Strohl (Joe) and Lucille "Lucy" G. Hummer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Aubrey Eugene "Gene" Ponds, by her parents Frank McCallister & Ruth Vorhees, her brother Bobby McCallister and two sisters, Deloris Adair, Elenore Barerra.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019