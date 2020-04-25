|
|
Linda Ruth "Linni" Rigel, 71 met her Lord early Friday, April 24, 2020 at her residence in Muncie, IN after a hard and courageous battle with Glioblastoma. She was born July 2, 1948 to Harry and Mildred Rigel in Muncie, IN. Despite being physically handicapped from birth, Linni never let this stand in the way of her living a very full and successful life. Small in stature, but mighty in strength and determination, Linda graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1966, and then went on to complete her Associates Degree at Indiana Business College. She retired from Ball State University after 45 years of service. Linni was a cat lover that could always be found feeding the neighborhood cats. Patches and Callie were her two special cats. She was also an avid Bingo player.
Linni was a very loving and kind daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, friend, and colleague that will be missed by many. Those include her loving siblings: sisters: Joyce A. (Everett) Dick and Jeannie (David) Carson, and brother, Larry (Mary) Rigel; nieces and nephews: Charlie (Kelli) Morgan, Jennifer L. (David) Quinn, John D. (Melanie) Morgan, Kimm Morgan, Ben (Dori) Morgan, Scott (Jennifer) Morgan, Darrin Rigel (fiancé, Amber Kelly), Amy Jarrett, and Angela (Tshombe) Laughman; great nieces and great nephews: Charlie Morgan (fiancé, Erin Amos), Casey Morgan (fiancé, Jonathon Toomey), Chase Morgan (fiancé, Candise Deck), Bailey Morgan, Cayla Morgan, Josh (Jessica) Morgan, Toni Morgan (fiancé, Talon Craycraft), Sarah (Matthew) Hill, Marshall Morgan, Megan Morgan, Miles Morgan, Tyler Morgan, Mallory Morgan, Evan Morgan, Olivia Morgan, Madison Jarrett, Mason Jarrett, Talan Jarrett, Vinzent Laughman, and Presley Laughman; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
Linni was preceded in death by her parents; 30 year companion, Jim Lindsay; nephew, Anthony J. Morgan; and great-nephew, Austin M. Quinn.
The family would like to thank the Ball Memorial Hospital Oncology Unit, Kindred Hospice, and the many special home health nurses that helped Linni along the way, including her special niece and primary caregiver the last ten months, Jenni.
Due to our recent environmental health conditions, a private graveside service will be held for Linni's family. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been entrusted with arrangements. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Mosier officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com . Memorial contributions may be made to ARF, 1209 W. Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303 and/or Austin Matthew Quinn Memorial Scholarship Fund 1071, Ball State Foundation, 2800 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020