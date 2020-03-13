|
Linda S. (Wade) Cain
Summitville - Linda S. (Wade) Cain, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Westminster Village in Muncie following a lengthy journey through ALS.
Linda was born in Marion on September 10, 1944 to Robert and Irene (Campbell) Wade and has lived in the Fairmount-Summitville area all of her lifetime. She was a graduate of Summitville High School-Class of 1962 and the Indiana Business College. She was a co-owner of Cain's Shoot Computer Service for 15 years and had also done secretarial work. Linda was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in rural Alexandria. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her friends. Time spent with her grandchildren was very special to Linda.
Survivors: Son-Rod (Laura) Cain-Summitville; 3 Grandchildren- Lydia Cain, Brickson Cain and Susanna Cain; Half-Sister-Brenda Kessler-Ladoga; Step-brother-Dennis Cook-Noblesville; Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband-Donald Cain in 2012.
Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at a memorial gathering on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1 pm in the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 West Walnut Street, Summitville. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2 pm in the funeral home with Chaplain Randy Perry officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the ALS Foundation or the Westminster Village Employee's Christmas Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for Linda and serve the Cain family
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020