Linda S. "Dearinger" Hoover
Muncie - Linda S. "Dearinger" Hoover, 65, passed away Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Muncie on July 27, 1954, the daughter of John and Joyce (Abrell) Dearinger, graduated from Southside High School, and attended Ivy Tech.
Linda was employed for over twenty-five years with various mortgage companies. Then she worked part time at Menard's while going back to school.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed her pets.
Surviving are four brothers, Jeff Dearinger, Ft. Wayne, Ted Dearinger, Muncie, John Dearinger (wife, Renee), Lakeland, FL, and Robert Dearinger, Muncie; two sisters, Elaine Scaggs (husband, Tom), Ocala, FL and Kimberly Frasier (husband, Rodney), Albany; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson ST., Muncie, IN 47302 or A.R.F. 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 22, 2019