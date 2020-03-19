|
Linda Sue Henderson
Muncie - Linda Sue Henderson, 72, Muncie, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was at home with her loving husband and family by her side.
She was born August 17, 1947 in Knoxville, TN, the daughter of the late Earl and Lillie (Whited) Law. Linda had worked for General Motors for twelve years prior to her retirement. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers, she also enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her husband Bobby but most of all she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Bobby Henderson; three daughters, Dorinda Wright, (husband Jeff); Angie Wilson-Gregory, (husband David); and Tammy Clark, (husband Mike); step-daughter, Lori Lamaster, (husband Bob); step-son, Robert Henderson, (wife Jodi); two sisters, Mary Elkins and Lita Bowling; six grandchildren, Eric Clark, Lindsey Wilson, Kalee Gerber, Ashley Young, Ashley Gregory, and Travis Gregory; she also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Law.
A private service for the family will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. Burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020