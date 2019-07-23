Services
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
Linda Sue James


1948 - 2019
Linda Sue James Obituary
Linda Sue James

Muncie - Linda Sue James (Davis), 70, of Muncie, passed away at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Linda was born on December 03, 1948 in Cammack, Indiana to Warren and Dixie Davis. She loved camping, cooking and her grandbabies. Linda was an excellent cook and the worlds' best at making scalloped potatoes.

Linda is survived by her husband, Otto James; 3 children; Steve Lee (Tonya King), Scott and Bentlee James, a brother, Mike Davis, 4 grandchildren; Travis Ingram (Brianna), Shannon Bray (Vincent), 4 great grandchildren; Aleah, Kali, Izzablle and Ariana, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, special friends, her campground family, and her furry friend Chase.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers Jeff and Terry Davis.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember Linda's life from 3:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St. Yorktown, IN 47396.

Share a memory of Linda and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Linda's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019
