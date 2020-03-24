|
|
Linda Sue (Miers) Warner
Muncie - Linda Sue (Miers) Warner, 64, of Muncie, passed away on March 11, 2020 with family and friends by her side. She was born on June 5, 1955 in Muncie, to the late Walter S. and Betty J. (Ross) Miers. She attended Yorktown High School.
Linda was an over-the-road truck driver for 20+ years. Her career was ended as she was forced to retire due to a significant disability due to a life-changing wreck while on the road. Her husband David stayed by her side day in and day out while she underwent numerous surgeries and then through recovery. Linda loved her family, friends, and trucking community. She loved to exchange trucking stories, attend county and state fairs, cook and bake, and tend to others. She will forever be remembered for her pumpkin bread and cooking for the local police department. She was also a dedicated 20 year supporter of the VA.
She leaves behind her overly-devoted and loving husband, David Warner, of 33 years; children: Jenna R. Warner, Ryan C. Warner, Kaleb L. Warner, and Stephanie K. Blum Blackwell Jackson; grandchildren: Cassandra K. Blackwell, Samantha K. Jackson, Brent Blackwell, Jr., and Jeffrey W. Blum, Jr.; nieces and nephews; best friend, Teresa "Lucy" Terrell; and fur babies: Barbie, Sissy, Meika, Pokie, and Miss Kitty.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Betty J. Ross Miers Downs; father, Walter S. Miers; step-father, Kenneth C. Downs; brother, Dale E. Miers; sister, Pamela K. Miers; son, Jeffrey Wayne Blum, Sr.; in-law's, Vernon "Skinhead" Warner and Rose Warner Sebert; and additional beloved fur babies.
Due to our most recent environmental condition with the virus, the family will have a Celebration of Life gathering on Linda's 65th birthday; June 5, 2020. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to support her love of animals at A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020