Linda Therese Phillips
Rossville, IN - Linda Therese Phillips, age 65, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 after a struggle with cancer.
Linda was born May 3, 1954 in Hartford City to Ronald and Yvonne (Andre) Farling.
She married Mark E. Phillips, originally from Hagerstown, IN in 1978 and they maintained that union for 41 years until her death.
Linda loved working, especially factory work. She held factory jobs at Overhead Door and was a welder at Hartford Concrete Products, both in Hartford City. After Linda and Mark moved to Illinois, she was a gas station attendant. The couple returned to Indiana in 1982 and resided in Rossville thereafter. Linda was employed in electric meter manufacturing at Rossville, supervised a welding shop in Frankfort, and operated manufacturing equipment at Rohn Products in Frankfort. Her factory career was curtailed by an injury from an industrial accident, to the great disappointment of the active and hardworking lady.
She liked traveling, camping, trout fishing, bowling, gardening, and being a mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a very good cook, equally adept in the kitchen or over an open campfire. She was athletic, participating in track in high school, and later in industrial softball and bowling leagues. A favorite period of her life was when she coached young children who were learning to play baseball in tee ball and pitching machine leagues. She owned and rode several motorcycles during her life, including her beloved Harley Davison Sportster.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mark Phillips, Rossville, mother, Yvonne Farling, Carmel, son, Jacob (Amy) Phillips, Indianapolis, brothers, Stephen (Tammy) Farling, Hartford City and Mark (Elizabeth Ann) Farling, Malakoff, TX, sisters, Susan (Bob) Land, Carmel, Leisa Maddox, Kansas City, and Brigit (Tim) Green, Carmel, and one granddaughter, Norah Grace Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Farling and a brother, Michael Farling.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. June 19, 2019 in St. John's Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City with Father Dave Newton as celebrant. Burial will follow in Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "The Gathering Together", a hospice in Plainfield, IN.
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019