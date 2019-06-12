|
|
Linda Williams
Fort Wayne - Linda Williams, 74, formerly from Yorktown, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Fort Wayne.
Linda was born August 26, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Orem and Oma (Koons) Fletcher. Linda earned her bachelor's in business from St. Frances College at the age of 47. She worked in customer service for Allied Worldwide and later retired as a cashier from Wal-mart in 2009. Linda had attended the Yorktown Christian Church before moving to Fort Wayne. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.
Linda is survived by two children, Brian Williams and Lisa Williams (wife Karen Williams); three grandchildren, Devin Williams, Brianna Williams, and Brayden Williams; and a niece, Kris Branham.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Williams, in 1986; a son, Darren Williams; a grandson, Ryley Williams; and a sister, Carolyn Sue Wooten.
A funeral service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St. in Yorktown, Indiana. Pastor Michael Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow in Yorktown Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Star Press on June 12, 2019