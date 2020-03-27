|
Lionel "Coney" B. Godfrey
Muncie - Lionel "Coney" B. Godfrey, 86, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born to Willie and Cletus (Jones) Godfrey on July 31, 1933 in Rupert, Arkansas. Coney was a proud veteran of the Army and served in the Korean War 89th Tank Battalion, C Company, 25th Infantry, where he earned National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and an Honorable Discharge.
Coney came from a long line of woodworkers. He loved making furniture and giving them to family members. He had the most fun of his life flying in a J3 Cub with his son-in-law, Mike Finney. He always had a smile on his face, but this made it stick for hours. He loved his family, especially, the great-grandkids. They were the sparkle in his eyes!
Coney worked laying pipeline for gas companies in Indiana, Ohio, and Georgia, working for Miller Pipeline from 1957 to 1985. He then left Miller to work on the Alaskan Pipeline in 1976, and then went back to Miller when he came home. Eventually, he went to Georgia to work for Flint Pipeline for 11 years, before retiring in 1996.
Coney is survived by his wife, Eleanor Radene (Webb) Godfrey, of 54 years; his daughter, Sherry (Mike) Finney; son, Rick (Bonnie) Godfrey; sisters: Vivian Ford, Madge (Don) Bost, Eva (Carl) Eubanks, and Patricia (David) Stacy; brothers: Vernis (Ramona) Godfrey, James (Gwenda) Godfrey, and Mickey (Jessie) Godfrey; sister-in-law, Glenda Godfrey; grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Godfrey; brother-in-law, Doyle Ford; nephew, Larry Ford; and nieces: Linda Heimert and Lathan Smith.
There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020