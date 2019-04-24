Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Tomlinson Cemetery
Lisa Chambers Obituary
Lisa Chambers

Daleville - Muncie-Lisa L. Chambers, 57, passed away early Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on August 30, 1961 in Muncie, the daughter of Jackie and Cynthia (Yost) Chambers.

Lisa had worked for Hillcroft Services. She enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, working on jigsaw puzzles and talking on the telephone.

Survivors include her father, Jack Chambers, Daleville; two brothers, Mike chambers (wife-Dee), Yorktown and Scott Chambers (Missy), Bristol; one sister, Penny Hignite (husband-Jay), Muncie; two aunts, Rebecca Blake, Anderson and Joyce Bennett (husband-Howard), Royerton; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Chambers; maternal grandparents, Harold and Jayne Yost and paternal grandparents, Alen and Margie Chambers

Graveside services will take place on Friday afternoon, 2:00 P.M. at the Tomlinson Cemetery with Pastor Chad Walker officiating.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Thursday evening, April 25, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcroft Services 920 W. Main St. Muncie, IN 47305

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 24, 2019
