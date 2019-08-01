|
|
Lisa Renee Abram
Fort Worth - Lisa Renee Abram was born December 7, 1970, in Muncie, Indiana. She is the daughter of Renzie and the late Lois Abram.
Lisa attended Burris Laboratory School from Kindergarten to 12th grade. After graduating from Burris, Lisa attended Indiana Wesleyan University. While there, she completed her Baccalaureate Degree and Master's Degree, graduating with honors.
In the late 1990's Lisa moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where she worked for Sallie Mae. Later Lisa accepted a position with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense. In her role with DFAS, she was responsible for benefits to United States service members, employees, vendors, and contractors. In 2017, Lisa accepted a promotion with DFAS, relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where she spent the final two years of her life. While living in Dallas, she attended Cathedral of Faith, under the covering of Pastor, Bishop J.E. Hornsby.
Lisa was a faithful member, Teacher, and Minister at Berea Church in Muncie, where her father is Pastor. When she was not attending her home church in Muncie, she attended Light of the World Church and New Horizons Church in Indianapolis. There she was involved in church giving, Bible Study, and the Women's ministry.
Lisa leaves to cherish her memory, her father, Bishop Renzie Abram. Four brothers; Tony Fisher of Honolulu Hawaii, Mark Abram (Muncie), Brian Abram (Hanau Germany), Michael Abram (Muncie). She leaves behind two loving sisters, Darnetta Abram (Muncie), and Lynnetta Lee (Husband John Lee). She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.
Her mother Lois and her brother, David Eugene Abram, preceded Lisa in death.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at True Vine Holiness Tabernacle, 1205 E. Willard St. Muncie, Indiana 47302. The calling will begin at 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Beech Grove Cemetery, 1400 W. Kilgore Avenue, Muncie Indiana. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019