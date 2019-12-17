|
|
Lloyd R. Werking
Middletown - Lloyd Roady Werking, 92, resident of Middletown, passed away December 14, 2019 at Community Hospital in Anderson. He was born in New Castle, Indiana, October 26, 1927, the son of Curtis and Malinda Werking.
He was a graduate of New Lisbon High School and a US Navy Veteran.
He owned and operated the Werking Sign Company in Middletown for over 50 years.
He had worked at Perfect Circle Corporation and was an avid golfer and bowler, Championship Archer and loved to walk at Mounds State Park.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Edith (Brown) of Middletown, 2 daughters: Karen Barkdull (Tony) of Middletown and Pam Cassity (Bryan) of Muncie, 2 grandchildren: Amanda Bishir of Middletown and Stephanie Bishir of Ortonville, MN, 2 great grandchildren: Trey Richardson and Audrey Marion of Middletown, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother and 5 sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM at Saunders Cemetery in Daleville.
Friends may call at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown on Friday from noon until 2:00 PM on Friday.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Online Guestbook is available at: www.ballardandsons.com
VISITATION
Friday
December 20, 2019
12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services-Middletown Chapel
Middletown, IN
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
Friday
December 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Saunders Cemetery
Daleville, IN
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019