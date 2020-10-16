Lois Anne Futrell
Hartford City - Lois Anne Futrell, 93, passed away at 5:59 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Morrison Woods in Muncie.
She was born in Veedersburg, IN on February 22, 1927 to Kenneth M. Hoover and Mary Elizabeth (Cambrin) Hoover. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1944.
Lois married Raymond "Wayne" Futrell on December 31, 1947 in Economy, IN. He passed away on October 21, 1984.
She retired from Indiana Gas Company in 1990, where she was the District Manager. She worked for them for 28 years. She also was a farmer's wife with her husband Wayne, farming in Blackford County for many years. She loved her family and loved being an Aunt to her nieces and nephews. They were her lifelines later in life when she needed care and she appreciated them so much. She was kind, sweet and would help anyone that she could and her smile and laugh was contagious.
Lois was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Deborah Circle at church and Merry Maid Home Economics Club.
She will be sadly missed by her brother, Kenneth E. (wife, Joan) Hoover of New Mexico; nieces and nephews, Pamela (husband, Maurie) Shattuck, Robert W. (wife, Kathy) Biberstine, Connie J. (husband, Terry) King, Tony (wife, Sherida) Watt, Janette Parrish, Chris (husband, Rusty) Brooks, Gina (husband, Mike) Cunningham, Tonya (husband, Tony) Bolinger, Dorothy (husband, Carl) Dantico, Pattie Goodell (partner, Harold), Allison Loeffler, John Flynn, Jim Futrell and Steve (wife, Jan) Knote; brother-in-law, James Watt and niece-in-law, Anna Jane Thompson.
She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Margart Biberstine, Agnes O. Davis, Helen E. Watt and Freda J. Anderson, nephews, Myron L. Thompson and Mark Watt.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City with Rev. John Barton officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church.
Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St. Hartford City, IN 47348 or National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
