Lois Campbell
Muncie - Lois Magaline "Babe" Campbell, 94, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of January 18, 2020. She was born in Picket County, TN on November 6, 1925 to the late Shirley and Icie Reagan. Lois was a member of the Full Gospel Church, as well chartered the Temple Baptist Church in Muncie. She attended the Square Dancing Club and participated in the Horseshoe Pitching League. Among other achievements, she earned her pilots license as a mid-teen. Lois loved tending to her flowers and gardens, and was without a doubt one of the greatest quilters you could have met. Most of all, she loved any newborn she encountered, living life to the fullest with her devoted husband of 73 years, William.
Lois is survived by her sons, Timothy (Jeri) Campbell and Mark (Missy) Campbell; Daughters, Linda Wadman, Rebecca Peters and Deborah (Veldon) Clendon; Sister, Joyce Clevenger; Brothers, Roger Reagan and John Reagan; Sister, Mary Ellen Reagan; Several grandchildren, great-grandchidren and great-great-grandchildren and special caretakers Joshua and Charleen Moore.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Beloved husband, William Campbell and son, John William Campbell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Liberty Village Nursing for their excellent care of Bill and Lois over the past year.
There will be a service for Lois Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305, at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., with burial to follow at Union Cemetery. Pastor Everett Bilbrey Jr. will preside over the services.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020