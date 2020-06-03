Lois Isabel (Haas) Love
Lois Isabel (Haas) Love, 102, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Parker Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Lois was born Thursday, September 13, 1917, to John Haas and Nora (Fine) Haas. She grew up in Muncie, and graduated from Muncie Central High School. She was a proud Bearcat, and loved playing the baritone in the Muncie Central Marching Band. She also played in the Watson's Girls Band and the Baptist Church orchestra.
Lois was a legal secretary, and was active in the Muncie Legal Secretaries, including being secretary of that group. In her spare time, she enjoyed needlework and crafts.
She centered her life, though, around her family and her many friends, whom she loved very much.
Survivors include a son, Jim Love (S.O. Sandra Burke); a daughter, Margaret Hayworth (husband Dick); grandchildren, Dawn Clark (husband Michael), Kyle Hayworth and Mark Hayworth; great-grandchildren, Faith and Gabriel Clark, Nikola Hayworth and Dakota Rainbolt.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents, John and Nora Haas; brothers, Walter, Fred and John; and sisters, Corma and Bessie.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, IN 47304. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, family and friends are limited in the chapel to no more than twenty-five people at a time, in rotation. We request that those in attendance wear a mask.
A Celebration of Life service for the family will be at 2:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Parker Health Care for the loving care they gave to Lois. Memorial contributions may be made to: Parker Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, 359 Randolph Street, Parker City, IN 47368.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.