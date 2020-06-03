Lois Isabel (Haas) Love
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Isabel (Haas) Love

Lois Isabel (Haas) Love, 102, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Parker Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Lois was born Thursday, September 13, 1917, to John Haas and Nora (Fine) Haas. She grew up in Muncie, and graduated from Muncie Central High School. She was a proud Bearcat, and loved playing the baritone in the Muncie Central Marching Band. She also played in the Watson's Girls Band and the Baptist Church orchestra.

Lois was a legal secretary, and was active in the Muncie Legal Secretaries, including being secretary of that group. In her spare time, she enjoyed needlework and crafts.

She centered her life, though, around her family and her many friends, whom she loved very much.

Survivors include a son, Jim Love (S.O. Sandra Burke); a daughter, Margaret Hayworth (husband Dick); grandchildren, Dawn Clark (husband Michael), Kyle Hayworth and Mark Hayworth; great-grandchildren, Faith and Gabriel Clark, Nikola Hayworth and Dakota Rainbolt.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents, John and Nora Haas; brothers, Walter, Fred and John; and sisters, Corma and Bessie.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, IN 47304. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, family and friends are limited in the chapel to no more than twenty-five people at a time, in rotation. We request that those in attendance wear a mask.

A Celebration of Life service for the family will be at 2:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Parker Health Care for the loving care they gave to Lois. Memorial contributions may be made to: Parker Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, 359 Randolph Street, Parker City, IN 47368.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved