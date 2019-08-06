|
|
Lois Lindsey
Muncie - Lois Jean Lindsey, of Muncie, IN, much loved Mother, Nana, Aunt, and Friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 Sunday morning.
Born March 16, 1932 in Champaign, IL, to Ervin George "Pete" and Ruth Janet (Pollock) Lindsey, Lois was raised in Mahomet, IL, and nearby Champaign, with her twin sisters. She graduated from the University of Illinois (BS Journalism with honors) in 1953.
It was there that she met her former husband, Daniel Robert, and together they raised and deeply loved three children who survive her, Diane (Chuck) Hoffman, Ann Arbor, MI, Steve (Tracy Whelan) Robert, Muncie, IN and Denise Robert, New York, NY.
Never afraid of an adventure, after her kids were grown, she found herself moving from Bryan, OH to South Portland, ME and then to South Paris, ME. After that, she headed south to Safety Harbor, FL, and finally retired in Muncie, IN. Her many talents meant she was successful in a number of diverse careers including radio advertising, opening and operating her own copy shop (long before we had Kinkos), social work helping disadvantaged women reenter the work force and medical transcription.
But even more fulfilling for her were her volunteer activities. Whether it was leading a Girl Scout troop, teaching Sunday School, raising money for MS, facilitating group sessions for battered women, working with families seeking support from NAMI, helping brides on their big day at her church, bookkeeping at a homeless shelter, or serving on the board of her condo association, she put her heart and compassion into each and every project. Those who worked alongside her learned the true meaning of giving of your time and talents.
She loved traveling with family and friends and enjoyed exploring new locations far and wide. Nature always relaxed her. A stroll at Minnetrista, a quick picnic looking out over a body of water, or simply sitting on her patio watching her birds made her happy. She followed politics with great interest and was active in helping to get out the vote. In her later years, as the last remaining matriarch of her generation, she delighted in writing her memories and sharing in family genealogy research. She was a committed Christian and was always active in her church.
In addition to her children, she is also survived by granddaughters, Laura (Ryan) Noble, Chicago, IL, and Elizabeth (Ricardo) Aranda, Superior Township, MI, one adored great granddaughter, Alessandra Mae Aranda, as well as many special nieces and nephews, and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sisters Sabra and Sybil.
Strength, resilience, compassion, dedication, playfulness, and loving spirit describe this extraordinary woman and the loss of her will leave a hole in the lives of friends and family alike. Those wishing to express sympathy may direct contributions to an organization of their choice.
A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Saint Andrew Church, 2700 Moore Rd., Muncie, IN 47304. A casual greeting time will follow the service. Parson Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 6, 2019