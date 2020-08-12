Lois (Lachat) Murphy
Muncie -
Muncie: Lois E. Murphy, 95, passed away Tuesday morning August 11, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Lois was born on Friday March 6, 1925 in Piqua Ohio to Grace and Clifford LaChat.
Surviving Lois are sons Mike (Nealy) Murphy, Pat Murphy and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her husband, daughters Marilyn Murphy, Iris Strouse, Andrea Dishman, Teri Conley; son-in-law Carl Strouse Sr.; and daughter-in-law Barbara Shreves preceded Lois in passing.
Private Family services will take place at Parson Mortuary with burial to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
