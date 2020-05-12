|
Lola Ann (Louks) Gadbury
Dunkirk - Lola Ann (Louks) Gadbury, 83, of Dunkirk, IN, loving sister & aunt to many, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, IN. Lola was born in Carmel, IN, on January 26, 1937, a daughter of the late Melva I. (Myers) and Charlton A. Louks. She was Valedictorian of the 1955 Portland High School graduating class and a 1969 graduate of IU Methodist Nursing School. Lola was employed full time by the Blackford County Hospital Emergency Department until 2002 and then part time until 2009. She was formerly a member of Dunkirk 7th Day Assembly and a current member of Muncie 7th Day Adventist Church. Lola loved sewing, gardening, reading, studying her bible, watching Gaither Gospel videos, fellowship time with church family, trying new desert recipes, making homemade noodles for family reunions, and looked forward to reunions with former co-workers & nurses from Blackford Hospital. . She is survived by 2 brothers; John Louks (wife Gail) of Ft. Wayne, IN, Dr. Ron Louks (wife Mary) of Gautier, MS, 3 sisters; Mary VanDeusen of Bedford, TX, Kathy Nelson of Dunkirk, IN, Linda Mettler (husband Stan) of Mooreland, IN, 1 sister-in-law; Renny Louks of Westfield, IN, and 23 beloved nieces and nephews; Kim (Twila) Louks, Wayne (Ronda) Louks, Julie (Rick) Fairweather, Joni Louks, Beth (Phil) Landfair, JoEllen (Randy) Thomas, Anita (Bob) Siegert, Janelle Griltz, Les VanDeusen, Greg Louks, Teresa Stringer, Janie (Reno) Palmer, Chris (Julie) Nelson, Curt Nelson, Janessa Erickson, Katy (Michael) Faith, Kirby Louks, Erin (Craig) Hoying, Doug (Lisa) Louks, Abby (Corey) Krout, Hannah Louks, and Maya Louks. Lola was preceded in death by her parents, husband Everett Gadbury, 2 brothers; Joseph and William Louks, 1 nephew; Scott Louks, and 1 niece; Janelle (Scott) Carpenter. Friends are invited to call Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with Pastors Blaine Fults and Chris Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Dunkirk Community Concerns or Muncie 7th Day Adventist Church. Please be assured that for your health & safety all CDC, Government and Local Health Department recommendations and guidelines are followed (maximum of 25 people at one time, masks are to be worn while in attendance, social distancing is clearly marked, hand washing stations and sanitizers available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020