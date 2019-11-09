|
Loma "Evelyn" Poston
Muncie -
Muncie: Loma "Evelyn" Poston passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 peacefully at her residence with family at her side. Evelyn was born on Friday December 11, 1931 to Vina (Littleton) and James Hobert Blevins in Farmers Kentucky. She married the love of her life Bennie Poston in 1951 who passed away in 1994, and they had three children together. After moving to Muncie, she began working for Sears in the Bookkeeping department retiring after 31 years of service. Evelyn also served as a Sunday schoolteacher and a member of WCTU at Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters; Nancy (Junior) Brandenburg, Kathy (Jesse) Savana, 6 grandchildren; Todd Strebel, Amy (Chris) Jones, James (Ashlee) Brannan, Jessica Johnson, Lindsey Savana, Jeremy (Jessica) Savana, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and sister Faye Medford.
Her parents, husband Bennie, son; Larry Poston, son-in-law Jim Brannan, 4 brothers and five sisters preceded Evelyn in passing.
Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary on Saturday November 16 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Randy Marshall officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 am until the time of the service.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, 2019